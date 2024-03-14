World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Armed Forces of Ukraine attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, critical warehouse hit

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the critical infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. A Ukrainian UAV dropped a bomb that fell just five meters from the fence near a fuel storage facility.

Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, critical warehouse hit
Photo: Ralf1969. Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7343361

Representatives of the NPP said that the drone dropped a caseless explosive device. This type of device leaves no shrapnel: they wrap the explosive in foil and drop onto the target. A small crater was formed at the site of the explosion.

Yuri Chernichuk, Director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, said that no one was injured during the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack on the territory of the nuclear power plant.

"Fortunately, neither equipment nor personnel were damaged in the attack,” he said.

The explosive fell next to a diesel fuel warehouse that is also used to ensure the operation of emergency diesel generators.

"This is a very sensitive location. The destruction of these tanks or a fuel leak may lead to a significant reduction in diesel fuel reserves, let alone the fire. Accordingly, emergency preparedness will be reduced,” Chernichuk explained.

A message was published on the official Telegram channel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the attack. 

"Such attacks are unacceptable. The IAEA also points out to this in its statements. Yet, the shelling continues despite everything,” the ZNPP wrote.

Armed Forces of Ukraine attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the critical infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. A Ukrainian UAV dropped a bomb that fell just five meters from the fence near a fuel storage facility

Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, critical warehouse hit
