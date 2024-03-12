Ukrainian saboteurs attack Russia from three directions, over 100 of them killed

Armed Forces of Ukraine carry out large-scale attack on Russia in three directions

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to break into Kursk and Belgorod regions on the morning of Tuesday, March 12. Fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of Russian regions driving several pickup trucks.

Photo: Mil.gov.ua by 92nd Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko Mechanized Brigade is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

According to Russian military officers, Ukrainian tanks were spotted approaching the border. The tanks provided fire support during the assault attempt.

Residents of the Kursk region reported shooting battles in the area of the village of Tetkino. It was later reported that two people were hurt during the fighting in the Tetkino area. One of the victims is a local resident, the identity of the second one has not yet been established.

A resident of the Belgorod region was injured as a result of the drone crash.

According to unconfirmed reports, battles with saboteurs broke out in the Belgorod region as well.

Russian FSB: 100 Ukrainian saboteurs annihilated

As many as 100 Ukrainian saboteurs who tried to break into the Russian territory were annihilated, the Federal Security Bureau of Russia (FSB) told TASS news agency.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to penetrate the Belgorod and Kursk regions. Six enemy tanks, a Caesar self-propelled artillery mount and 20 armoured vehicles were obliterated by return fire from the Russian side.

The FSB also denied reports about Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrating several border settlements in Russia. The Russian forces have thwarted several attempts that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made to break through the state border since March 10, FSB representatives added.

Statement from the Russian Defence Ministry

Ukrainian formations with tank support attempted to invade the Russian territory in three directions, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

"All attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelled,” the department said.

25 Ukrainian drones attack Russia overnight

Russian air defences shot down 25 drones overnight.

Eleven drones were destroyed in the Kursk region, two in Moscow and Oryol regions. Other drones were shot down in Leningrad, Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula regions. The drones targeted oil refineries. Explosions were heard in Moscow, Kursk, Tula, Bryansk, Belgorod, and Leningrad regions. Oil depots were also attacked in Nizhny Novgorod and Oryol regions.

In addition, Russian air defences shot down a Tochka-U missile and eight Vampire MLRS shells over the Belgorod region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Preparations for the attack were revealed several days ago

According to Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots, preparations for the attack on the Belgorod region were discovered a few days ago. The Russian troops have carried out targeted strikes to annihilate equipment and manpower in the border areas over the pst few days.

According to Kots, the video footage of Ukrainian fighters breaking into Russian territory could have been filmed in advance for information sabotage. The attacks occurred against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential election in Russia, the military correspondent said.

On March 11, another group of Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to break through the border in the area of the Novaya Tavolzhanka village in the Belgorod region.

The group consisted of about 15 people. They were armed with M4 assault rifles, grenades and explosives. Russian border guards attacked them with counter fire and forced the saboteurs back into Ukrainian territory, killing several of them.

Similar incidents were reported on March 7, when the enemy attacked Russian sappers working in the area of the village of Kozinka, the Belgorod region. The attacks were repelled, two saboteurs were killed.