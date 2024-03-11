World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces destroy over 30 NATO troops in DPR during attack to destroy Patriot system

More than 30 NATO troops could have been annihilated as a result of the destruction of two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in the Pokrovsk region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), former American army officer Stanislav Krapivnik told MK.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Boevaya mashina is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

According to the military expert, it was probably US military personnel servicing the air defence systems, although military men from other alliance countries could also be there.

"For example, the Germans use Patriot systems as well. I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out that the British were there too. A group of British military men was eliminated during the previous attack tapering the PAtriot," Krapivnik said.

It is usually 20-30 people that service one battery of two Patriot air defence missile launchers, the expert added.

The Russian army destroyed two launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system that were located less than 40 kilometres from the front line, at a distance of less than ten meters from each other. According to experts, it was the American air defense system that came under attack.

