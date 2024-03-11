Ukrainian military men want to topple Zelensky for dismissing Zaluzhny

Members of elite Ukrainian units plot to overthrow Zelensky

Soldiers of elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discuss opportunities to topple Ukrainian President Zelensky and the command of the army due to changes in the military administration of the country.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Attribution 4.0 Internationa

Russian security forces gained access to a resource where Ukrainian military personnel communicate. It goes about a communication channel for marines, special forces, intelligence, special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and various nationalist battalions.

Specialists gained access to ParaBelum restricted access Telegram channel. In particular, Maxim Shevtsov, the commander of the reconnaissance group of the 80th separate air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, called for the overthrow of Zelensky.

"In fact, it is Zelensky who needs to be replaced rather than [ex-commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery] Zaluzhny,” he wrote on the channel.

On February 8, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed information about the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian president, in turn, thanked Zaluzhny for two years of service but added that it was time to renew the Ukrainian army. Zaluzhny's post was taken by the former commander of the Ground Forces, Alexander Syrsky.

In March it became known that Zaluzhny would be appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK.

According to Socis sociological centre, Valery Zaluzhny, the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, would win the presidential election if the vote took place today.

Zaluzhny would receive 41 percent of votes in the first round, Zelensky — 23.7 percent, former President Petro Poroshenko — 6.4 percent. In the second round, Zaluzhny would defeat Zelensky — 67.5 percent versus 32.5 percent, Socis said.