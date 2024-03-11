Ukraine is preparing a "serious military operation” in Crimea, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the republic, Kyrylo Budanov said (Budanov is recognised in Russia as an extremist and terrorist).
"Our actions in the Black Sea are a preparations for a serious operation in Crimea,” Budanov said.
In 2022-2023, the actions that the Ukrainian troops carried out in the Black Sea were "connected by one strategic plan," the department said. Attempts to attack the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region serve the same purpose, representatives of the special service noted.
In February, Budanov said that it would be more difficult for Kyiv to capture Donbass than Crimea.
"I think that Donbass will be more difficult to return, because there is a continuous supply line there,” he said.
First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said in response to Budanov's remarks that it was not common to hear such statements from the head of a special service.
"It's not very common to hear such statements from the head of a special service. As a rule, they do not talk about upcoming operations, nor do they comment on them afterwards. I think that this is unlikely, but nevertheless we will take note of Budanov's statements, and Russian structures will be ready for this,” Dzhabarov said, lenta.ru news website says.
"This is either fake news, silliness or some kind of confidence that this will definitely be implemented," Vladimir Dzhabarov said.
Russian Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, the head of the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, admitted that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a full-scale war in Europe