Ukrainian super sniper, who killed dozens of Russian solders, annihilated

Russian forces annihilate 27-year-old Ukrainian super sniper

The Russian army annihilated 27-year-old super sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladimir Osnovenko, military correspondent Ruslan Tatarinov said.

Photo: Photo by: Vadim Savitsky

The Ukrainian soldier was serving at the 130th Battalion of the 241st Brigade of Territorial Defence Forces (TRF). He was killed near the village of Ivanovskoye on the outskirts of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Andrey Kovalev, the press officer of the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade in Kyiv, who served with Osnovenko, said that the sniper was the son of a Kyiv priest. He started serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the first day of the conflict. According to Ukrainian media, he has killed dozens of Russian soldiers.