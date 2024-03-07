World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Chechen President Kadyrov: Reports about black market of captive soldiers in Russia fake

Chechen President Kadyrov reacts to reports about black market of captive soldiers in Russia

Incidents

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov cracked down on publications in Western and Ukrainian media about the existence of a black market for captured Ukrainian soldiers in Russia. Such publications are fake news, Kadyrov said.

Chechen President Kadyrov reacts to reports about black market of captive soldiers in Russia
Photo: openverse.org by press service of the President of the Russian Federation is licensed under CC BY 4.0

Earlier, The Times published an article based on a story by Ukrainian fighter Vyacheslav Levitsky, who returned from Russian captivity. The article was published under the headline "I was a prisoner of war. Russia traded me on the black market."

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian soldiers found Levitsky after "his comrades-in-arms abandoned him wounded.” By this time, the wounded soldier had had his hands frostbitten. It was decided to take Levitsky to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, for treatment. The fighter had to have his limbs amputated due to the onset of gangrene.

The Times article said, however, that the Ukrainian soldier had his limbs amputated for his subsequent exchange for a Chechen fighter. Such assertions are outright nonsense, Kadyrov said. The British publication told the story of the Ukrainian soldier, whose life was saved in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov noted.

Earlier, Chechen President Kadyrov said that there were as many as 8,000 Chechen fighters taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine. Chechnya has sent more than 38,000 people to Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation in the country, Kadyrov added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
If US nuclear arms appear in Northern Europe, Russia will strike them

In a scenario of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO, Moscow will see US nuclear facilities that Washington may locate in Northern Europe as legitimate targets for surgical strikes

Russia threatens to strike nuclear targets in Northern Europe
Zelensky's wife refuses to attend Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow
Olena Zelenska refuses invitation to attend Biden speech not to sit next to Yulia Navalnaya
Victoria Nuland: Russophobe super hawk forced to resign
Sukhoi Su-27 fighter escorts two Rafale aircraft and flying radar over Black Sea
The number of millionaires in Ukraine increases by 16 percent in wartime Lyuba Lulko Victoria Nuland: From life with 80 Soviet sailors to cookies of revolution and 'F*** the EU!' Alexander Shtorm Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem Guy Somerset
HIMARS MLRS annihilated in Ukraine - VIdeo
Russian Defence Ministry reports first destruction of AASM Hammer guided bomb
Omnipresent corruption in Ukraine: Everyone cashing in on war
Omnipresent corruption in Ukraine: Everyone cashing in on war
Last materials
Russian forces annihilate 27-year-old Ukrainian super sniper
Chechen President Kadyrov reacts to reports about black market of captive soldiers in Russia
The number of millionaires in Ukraine increases by 16 percent in wartime
Victoria Nuland: From life with 80 Soviet sailors to cookies of revolution and 'F*** the EU!'
Video shows destruction of HIMARS system in Ukraine
Russia reports destruction of first AASM Hammer guided bomb in Ukraine
Foreign aircraft fly over Black Sea region to collect strategic information for Ukraine
Zelensky's wife refuses to attend Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow
Russia threatens to strike nuclear targets in Northern Europe
Ukraine causes huge damage to US by losing 'invincible' Abrams tanks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X