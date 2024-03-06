World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
HIMARS MLRS annihilated in Ukraine - VIdeo

Video shows destruction of HIMARS system in Ukraine

Incidents

The American HIMARS MLRS, the destruction video of which appeared on March 5, was hit in the Donetsk direction of hostilities in Ukraine, the commander of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces told RIA Novosti.

The video of the destruction of the HIMARS system appeared on March 5th. Military Informant Telegram channel said that the video was one of the first visual confirmation of the destruction of the HIMARS missile launcher since the beginning of the special military operation.

