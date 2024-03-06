Russian Defence Ministry reports first destruction of AASM Hammer guided bomb

Russia reports destruction of first AASM Hammer guided bomb in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the destruction of an AASM Hammer guided bomb in the special military operation) zone.

Photo: mil.ru

The French-made bomb was intercepted by Russian air defence systems, the military department noted adding that it was the first incident of the destruction of the AASM Hammer guided bomb in Ukraine.

Ukrainian media said on March 3 with reference to Turkish publication Clash Report that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stared using the AASM Hammer bomb.

On March 6, the Russian Defence Ministry reported the destruction of the third American Abrams tank during the special operation. According to the military department, it took the Russian military one shot to annihilate the tank.