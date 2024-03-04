Russia will not opt for T-90, rather than state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine

Russia's state-of-the-art T-14 Armata tank is unlikely to be used in the special military operation in Ukraine due to its high cost. It is easier for the army to purchase cheaper T-90 tanks, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said.

"The Armata is much superior in functionality to existing tanks, but is too expensive. It is unlikely the Russian army will use them now. It's easier to buy T-90s. Today we need money to build new tanks, new weapons, perhaps cheaper ones,” he said.

At the same time, Chemezov confirmed that the Armata tank was in service with the Russian army.

Rostec announced the start of the serial production of the T-14 Armata in 2021. According to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, one Armata tank costs about $3.7 million (approximately 339 million rubles at the current exchange rate).