Advance: After the capture of Avdiivka, events in special operation zone to develop rapidly

Advance: Ukraine will not be able to carry out another counteroffensive

Events in the zone of the special military operation are going to develop rapidly after the Russian Armed Forces took control of Avdiivka, Croatian publication Advance reports.

Photo: mil.ru by Игорь Щербаков is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

"The brutality of the fighting and the lack of progress actually confirm the importance of taking Avdiivka, after which the situation will begin to develop rapidly,” the publication said.

If the Ukrainian army receives neither military nor financial assistance from Western partners, Ukraine will start losing its territories in about a month. The Ukrainian troops will not be able to hold the defense line throughout the entire territory, so it may crumble.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer from shortages of manpower and ammunition. Therefore, the Ukrainian army will not be able to carry out a counter-offensive to break through strong Russian barriers, the publication concludes.