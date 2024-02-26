World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows first US Abrams tank burning in Avdiivka area

Russian soldier with call sign Sunrise annihilates first Abrams tank in Avdiivka

A Russian fighter with call sign Rassvet (Sunrise) destroyed an Abrams tank in the area of Avdiivka, the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade said.

This is the first Abrams tank that the Russian military destroyed in the special operation zone, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Yan Gagin said, RIA Novosti reports.

"Our military reported the destruction of the first Abrams in the Avdiivka area,” Gagin said.

A video of the Abrams also appeared on the Internet. The drone video showed the tank burning in a field.

