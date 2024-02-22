World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia's ultimate goal is to take Kyiv and Odessa – Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and Odessa are Russian cities and Russia needs them back

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said during a meeting with journalists that Kyiv could be Russia's ultimate goal in the special military operation in Ukraine. According to Medvedev, Kyiv is a Russian city, but there is a threat to Russia coming from the capital of Ukraine today.

Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and Odessa are Russian cities and Russia needs them back
Photo: United Russia Party website

The Russian troops should establish control over Kyiv, Medvedev believes.

"Where to stop? Don't know. I think that, taking into account what I said, we still have to work a lot. Will it be Kyiv? Yes, it probably should be Kyiv," Medvedev said adding that this goal could be achieved, if not now, then in another phase of the development of the conflict.

According to Medvedev, Russia needs to capture Kyiv for two reasons:

  1. Kyiv is a Russian city;
  2. Kyiv remains under the control of US-led forces that are hostile to Russia.

Odessa is another Russian city, Medvedev said. According to him, Russia has been waiting for the city to return for too long. He also said that the behaviour of the Kyiv authorities in Odessa was monstrous.

"As for Odessa I can just say: "Odessa, come home.” That's all. We have been waiting for Odessa in the Russian Federation, because of the history of this city, what people live there, what language they speak. This is our Russian, Russian city," Medvedev said.

Medvedev called the demolition of monuments to Russian figures in Odessa short-sighted. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities thus alienate themselves from those who remained loyal to them. This looks monstrous as it goes against all Russian culture and the common path of Russia and Ukraine.

