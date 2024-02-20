Who was killed in Spain? Russian pilot of Ukrainian refugee?

Russian pilot's death in Spain leaves more questions than answers

The case of the death of Russian defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian military Mi-8 helicopter for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2023, remains more than just vague. It has not been established whether the body that was found on February 13 in a parking lot in the Spanish city of Villajoyosa was actually the body of the Russian citizen.

Photo: Screencap, social media

Strange as it may seem, the Spanish authorities have not officially confirmed Kuzminov's death.

"Not a single official representative of the Spanish authorities has confirmed that this is a Russian pilot,” El Confidencial said.

There is no information about Kuzminov's fate in Russia either.

Even though the Spanish police have not officially confirmed Kuzminov's death, Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that it was Russian pilot Kuzminov, who was shot dead in Villajoyosa, Spain.

The man who was shot dead in the Spanish city had a fake passport with him. The passport had the name of a 33-year-old Ukrainian national, but Kuzminov himself was 28 years old.

Interestingly, Eureka News that reported the pilot's death with reference to unofficial sources at the Spanish Civil Guard, deleted this news from its page on X platform.

According to various sources, attackers shot the man several times. Forensic experts found 12 bullet holes on his body. After shooting the man, the assailants drove their vehicle over his body.

In addition, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Kuzminov was shot after he invited a woman to his place. It remains unknown who she was and where she came from.

Maxim Kuzminov hijacked a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in August 2023. There were two crew members on board with him, but they were unaware of Kuzminov's plans. Upon arrival at the airfield in the Kharkiv region, the two men showed resistance to the Ukrainian military and were killed.

Kuzminov served in the 319th separate helicopter regiment of army aviation. The Russian FSB opened a criminal case against him under the article of treason. Later, representatives for the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) said that the pilot "would not live to see trial.” It was said that the order to physically eliminate the pilot had already been received, and his physical elimination was only a matter of time.