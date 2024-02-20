Video shows moment when Israeli rockets strike Southern Lebanon

At least 14 people were hurt as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Saida, NNA news agency said.

Most of the victims are workers from Syria and Palestine.

Israel conducted the attacks to strike Hezbollah's infrastructure and arms depots. The attacks took place a few days after the strike on Nabatiyeh, the largest city in the south of Lebanon located outside the area, Janoubia news website said on February 19.

At least 14 people are believed to have been injured as a result of the attack, a civil defense service representative in Saida said.

"Among the victims in the Al-Ghazia suburb, 12 are Syrians, two more are Palestinians. All of them worked at a company servicing electric generators, next to which there was a warehouse for fuels and lubricants,” the publication said.

Janoubia confirmed that the men were workers at a local industrial plant. The portal reported that the people suffered minor injuries that posed no threat to their lives. Two other victims are paramedics — they were hurt as they were responding to the fire after the impact.

As Al Jadeed TV channel reported with reference to local residents, there were no military facilities located in the area.