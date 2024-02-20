World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Video shows moment when Israeli rockets strike Southern Lebanon

Israel strikes Southern Lebanon, 14 hurt – Video

Incidents

At least 14 people were hurt as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Saida, NNA news agency said.

Most of the victims are workers from Syria and Palestine.

Israel conducted the attacks to strike Hezbollah's infrastructure and arms depots. The attacks took place a few days after the strike on Nabatiyeh, the largest city in the south of Lebanon located outside the area, Janoubia news website said on February 19.

At least 14 people are believed to have been injured as a result of the attack, a civil defense service representative in Saida said.

"Among the victims in the Al-Ghazia suburb, 12 are Syrians, two more are Palestinians. All of them worked at a company servicing electric generators, next to which there was a warehouse for fuels and lubricants,” the publication said.

Janoubia confirmed that the men were workers at a local industrial plant. The portal reported that the people suffered minor injuries that posed no threat to their lives. Two other victims are paramedics — they were hurt as they were responding to the fire after the impact.

As Al Jadeed TV channel reported with reference to local residents, there were no military facilities located in the area.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian troops find abandoned bodies of US and Polish mercenaries in Avdiivka

Bodies of military personnel with American and Polish chevrons on uniforms were found in Avdiivka, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic said

Bodies of military men with US and Polish chevrons on uniforms found in Avdiivka
Russian pilot who hijacked Mi-8 for Ukraine found dead in Spain
Russian pilot who hijacked Mi-8 for Ukraine found dead in Spain
Germany nervous about Medvedev's nuclear remarks
Statements from Western officials about Navalny's death are obnoxious – Kremlin
The Door Dash Defense Bill Guy Somerset Biden: From foul-mouthed oaf to slanderous, insolent guttersnipe Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Putin prefers Biden because he is ruining America from within Lyuba Lulko
Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz should rather go to Ukraine to fight
Russian forces take control of Avdiivka coke plant where Ukrainian soldiers took refuge
The Door Dash Defense Bill
The Door Dash Defense Bill
Last materials
Israel strikes Southern Lebanon, 14 hurt – Video
The Door Dash Defense Bill
Russian pilot who hijacked Mi-8 for Ukraine found dead in Spain
Biden: From foul-mouthed oaf to slanderous, insolent guttersnipe
Kremlin: The West makes obnoxious statements in connection with Navalny's death
Germany takes note of Dmitry Medvedev's nuclear references
French official: Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz should go to Ukraine to fight
Bodies of military men with US and Polish chevrons on uniforms found in Avdiivka
Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant
Putin prefers Biden because he is ruining America from within
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X