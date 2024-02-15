Ukraine uses American GLSDB aerial bombs for the first time

Ukraine uses US GLSDB hybrid ammunition for the first time

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used an American-made GLSDB hybrid ammunition for the first time.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Dean Johnson is licensed under Public domain

The projectile was fired from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and was found in the area of the settlement of Kremennaya.

The ammunition is based on the GBU-39/B SDB guided bomb. The upper stage separates, and the bomb begins gliding towards the target.

The Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb is a weapon developed by Boeing and the Saab Group. The rocket engine accelerates the GLSDB to a speed of 900-1200 m/s before it separates from the upper stage.