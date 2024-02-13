Over 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers believed to be killed as Russia strikes range ground

Russian Iskander missiles strike crowded Ukrainian range ground in Selidovo

The Russian army launched Iskander missiles with cluster warheads to strike the range ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Selidovo in the Donetsk direction.

Photo: Openverse by ermaleksandr is licensed under Public Domain Mark 1.0.

About 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers could be staying at the range ground at the time of the strike, Mash Telegram channel said. The soldiers were undergoing combat training in Selidovo to try to unblock the settlement of Avdiivka in a few days, the channel also said.

The Russian Armed Forces fired several missiles with cluster warheads from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system. An hour later, another strike was conducted, and then, some time later, the range ground was hit for the third time.

It is believed that the number of those killed and injured in the triple missile attack could range from 300 to 1,500 people.

Former people's deputy Igor Mosiychuk confirmed the missile attack in Selidovo. He did not provide any details; information about the victims is yet to be specified.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan wrote in her Telegram channel that the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky forbade to disclose any information about Ukrainian losses as a result of the attack on Selidovo.

Avdiivka is an important settlement for the Russian Armed Forced as control over Avdiivka will ensure safety for Donetsk. For Ukraine, Avdiivka is important from the political point of view. The Armed Forces of Ukraine constantly send new forces to Avdiivka, since abandoning it would be tantamount to recognising the success of the Russian military.

According to Forbes, Ukraine sent one of its best brigades to Avdiivka to maintain control of the town. The brigade had been kept in reserve in Kramatorsk since December 2023. The Ukrainian military decided to strengthen their positions in Avdiivka despite great risks, the magazine said.