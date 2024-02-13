World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
In the Zaporozhye (spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia) direction of hostilities, the Russian military personnel obtained rare Ukrainian drones and new attachments for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Photo: KB Oko

"Several enemy UAVs came into our possession. Some of them can be called rare specimens, these are the so-called kamikaze drones, or FPV drones,” a specialist from the anti-drone unit of the Russian Armed Forces said.

The Russian military obtained a bomb dropping device equipped with four slots that make the drone reusable as they enable it to carry four bombs at a time.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov earlier said that Ukrainian troops were forced to use explosive FPV drones due to shell shortages. Such drones can not replace artillery weapons as they are much less powerful, he said.

