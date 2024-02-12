Pictures show damaged HIMARS systems taken from Ukraine to US

HIMARS systems damaged in Ukraine delivered to US for repairs

Pictures of damaged HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) sent for repairs to the United States emerged on the Internet. The photos posted by user Keystone Intel emerged on X platform.

Photo: armiesnews.ru

The photos show marked holes on the body of the equipment. An An-124 heavy transport aircraft delivered the systems from Ukraine to the US for repairs.

It appears that one of the vehicles was damaged in a mine explosion — its right front wheel is completely missing. Another vehicle has broken front wheels, and traces of bullets and shrapnel are visible on the armoured windows of the cab.