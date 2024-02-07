World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
The body of US mercenary Brendon Jayms Bowersox was never recovered

US mercenary fired from army for alcohol and drug abuse killed in Ukraine

Incidents

US mercenary Brendon Jayms Bowersox was killed in the zone of the special military operation. The military man served in the American army before he went to Ukraine.

US mercenary fired from army for alcohol and drug abuse killed in Ukraine
Photo: dvidshub.net by Staff Sgt. Adriana Diaz-Brown

In September 2023, he came to Ukraine and joined the 505th battalion of the 37th brigade of the Ukrainian Marines. The unit was sent to the Dnieper. The fighters came under Russia's attack near the settlement of Krynki.

The body of the American mercenary was never recovered.

Bowersox was 35 years old. He is survived by his two children. He was born in Tennessee. Before Ukraine, he served in an air defence unit, but was discharged from the US Army for drug, alcohol and prescription drug abuse after one year of service.

The Ukrainian unit, in which the American was a member, was annihilated near Krynki on December 3, 2023. According to TrackANaziMerc Telegram channel, Bowersox's body was never found.

  • In early January, the Russian troops killed a 20-year-old American Marine in the special military operation zone. Seth Patrick Bryan was killed during an operation on the Dnieper River in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region. The Marine joined the international legion in the summer of 2022; during the fighting in Bakhmut, he was wounded and shell-shocked.
  • In late January, the Russian forces annihilated foreign mercenary Ernesto Barbieri, who was known as France's best sniper. He was among the military killed as a result of a strike on their deployment point near Kharkiv. At least 13 French mercenaries were annihilated in Kharkiv in Russia's missile attack.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
F-16 to be used from Romania through Moldova. A legitimate target for Russia to strike

Moldovan Telegram channels report that President Maia Sandu may allow American F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine to fly from Romania over Moldova to strike the Russian forces

Romania may become legitimate target for Russian forces at Moldova's behest
Tucker Carlson interview with Putin to be published on February 8
Tucker Carlson's dream comes true: He sees Moscow and interviews Putin
The World in gridlock at a crossroads
Rospatent approves bid to extend Ikea trademark rights in Russia
The World in gridlock at a crossroads Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Romania may become legitimate target for Russian forces at Moldova's behest Dmitry Plotnikov London prepares plan for NATO forces to enter Ukraine. The hour is near Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Ikea extends trademark rights in Russia until 2033
Tucker Carlson interview with Putin to be published on February 8
The World in gridlock at a crossroads
Romania may become legitimate target for Russian forces at Moldova's behest
London prepares plan for NATO forces to enter Ukraine. The hour is near
Ukrainian Commander in Chief Zaluzhny agrees to leave as Ambassador to UK
Kyiv Mayor stands up for Zaluzhny as Zelensky prepares to reshuffle administration
Poland will be punished for killing Russian military on board Ilyushin Il-76
Hezbollah: Israel will not be able to break Palestinians
Tucker Carlson is in Moscow to pass a message to Putin from Trump
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X