US mercenary fired from army for alcohol and drug abuse killed in Ukraine

US mercenary Brendon Jayms Bowersox was killed in the zone of the special military operation. The military man served in the American army before he went to Ukraine.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Staff Sgt. Adriana Diaz-Brown

In September 2023, he came to Ukraine and joined the 505th battalion of the 37th brigade of the Ukrainian Marines. The unit was sent to the Dnieper. The fighters came under Russia's attack near the settlement of Krynki.

The body of the American mercenary was never recovered.

Bowersox was 35 years old. He is survived by his two children. He was born in Tennessee. Before Ukraine, he served in an air defence unit, but was discharged from the US Army for drug, alcohol and prescription drug abuse after one year of service.

The Ukrainian unit, in which the American was a member, was annihilated near Krynki on December 3, 2023. According to TrackANaziMerc Telegram channel, Bowersox's body was never found.