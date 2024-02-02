UAVs cause problems in special operation zone in Ukraine – Putin

Putin admits problems in special operation zone due to drones

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in one of the areas in the special military operation zone was difficult due to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Putin discussed the issue at a meeting with the military.

Photo: KB Oko

"Just this morning I spoke with the General Staff: in one of the areas, the situation is complex due to unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said.

One of the meeting participants told the president that an initiative group was developing devices to detect and suppress enemy drones. He proposed integrating this activity into a project for the development of Russian electronics and asked for access to the component base.

"What you do is extremely important. […] We now invest most of our money in the revival of microelectronics. Not just radio electronics, but microelectronics," Putin said.

In 2023, Putin said that the funding for the drone industry could reach one trillion rubles. According to the president, this area is highly important.