World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
UAVs cause problems in special operation zone in Ukraine – Putin

Putin admits problems in special operation zone due to drones

Incidents

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in one of the areas in the special military operation zone was difficult due to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Putin discussed the issue at a meeting with the military.

Putin admits problems in special operation zone due to drones
Photo: KB Oko

"Just this morning I spoke with the General Staff: in one of the areas, the situation is complex due to unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said.

One of the meeting participants told the president that an initiative group was developing devices to detect and suppress enemy drones. He proposed integrating this activity into a project for the development of Russian electronics and asked for access to the component base.

"What you do is extremely important. […] We now invest most of our money in the revival of microelectronics. Not just radio electronics, but microelectronics," Putin said.

In 2023, Putin said that the funding for the drone industry could reach one trillion rubles. According to the president, this area is highly important.

"The unmanned aerial vehicle industry is the future; it embraces latest developments in a number of areas,” he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky vs. Zaluzhny: Something is coming over already this week

Valery Zaluzhny wanted to withdraw the Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka several weeks ago. Zelensky refused to agree to that

Valery Zaluzhny spending final hours as Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Turkish banks start closing Russian accounts to avoid US sanctions
Turkish banks stop working with Russian clients due to pressure from Washington
Il-76 flight mechanic texted his wife before Ukraine's Patriot missile shot it down
Video: Pupil of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father shot dead near his home
Dr. Imad Rizk: All this is a continuous war - Syria, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, Lebanon Daria Aslamova Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids? Andrey Mihayloff Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President Guy Somerset
Containers with Ukrainian military uniforms arrested in Russia en route from China
Iran will not be the first to start war with US
Dr. Imad Rizk: The conflict between Israel and Hamas is not going to stop
Dr. Imad Rizk: The conflict between Israel and Hamas is not going to stop
Last materials
Putin admits problems in special operation zone due to drones
Putin says he would show middle finger to those who wanted Russia to collapse
Le Figaro: Russia still performs great contrary to Western forecasts
Russian customs officers arrest eight containers with Ukrainian military uniforms
Iran and USA threaten each other with war and then back off
Dr. Imad Rizk: All this is a continuous war - Syria, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, Lebanon
Valery Zaluzhny spending final hours as Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Fight Nights Global athlete shot dead in Dagestan - Video
Il-76 flight mechanic texted his wife before last flight: 'That's my job'
Turkish banks start closing Russian accounts to avoid US sanctions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X