Four survivors of Falcon 10 plane crash evacuated to safety

Falcon 10 plane crash: Four people survive as jet crashes into Afghan mountains

Afghan radio Hurriyat News published first photos of the Russians who survived in the crash of the Falcon 10 jet in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by Renato Spilimbergo Carvalho is licensed under From Wikimedia Commons, the free media repository

There are three people in the pictures: pilots Dmitry Belyakov and Arkady Grachev, as well as medic Pavel Popov. One can see wounds and signs of frostbite on their faces. It is believed that the men did not suffer serious injuries. Another doctor who was on board the airplane - Igor Syvorotkin - is not in the photos, but his condition also remains satisfactory.

According to Hurriyat, an Afghan Air Force rescue team found the aircraft in "a very cold, remote, mountainous snow-covered area." The rescued Russians were taken to Kabul on the morning of January 22.

One of the Russians who survived in the plane crash could independently reach the nearest village where he gestured local residents for help.

The village is located in the Kof Ab region in the north of Badakhshan province. The aircraft crashed in a remote area located several hours from the provincial capital.

It was not reported which of the four surviving Russians went to the village to ask for help. After the plane crash, medical worker Igor Syvorotkin was able to contact his family by phone. He was the first to be evacuated to the nearest town.

A Falcon 10 jet crashed in the mountains of Afghanistan on the morning of January 21. The aircraft was performing a private medical evacuation flight from Pattaya, Thailand, to Moscow while making two technical landings on the way.

The plane crashed into a mountain in Badakhshan province of Afghanistan. According to unconfirmed reports, the aircraft crashed after both of its engines failed.

There were six people on board: two pilots, two paramedics and a married couple - Anna and Anatoly Evsyukov. The couple did not survive.

The Evsyukovs had been vacationing in Thailand since mid-December 2023. The woman became very ill and was treated in one of the clinics in Pattaya. Thai doctors decided that she should be flown to Russia for treatment. A Falcon 10 aircraft was ordered to evacuate the Russians from Thailand to Moscow.

In the Russian Federation, the couple lived in the city of Volgodonsk. Anatoly Evsyukov was an entrepreneur who founded several Volgodonsk markets.