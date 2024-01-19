World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian drone strikes Russian oil depot near Bryansk

Incidents

A drone from Ukraine tried to attack a Russian oil depot in the town of Klintsy on the outskirts of Bryansk.

Photo: novozybkov.su

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, however, that the attempt to attack the oil depot failed. The UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare means, no one was hurt, the governor said.

However, a fire broke out at the oil depot after the drone crashed.

According to most recent reports, the fire at the oil depot in the Bryansk region has affected an area of 1,000 square meters. Four gasoline tanks caught fire.

Fire and rescue crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as 13 fire engines are involved in extinguishing the fire. A fire train arrived at the scene brining 120 tons of water and 5 tons of foaming agent.

