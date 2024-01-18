Ukrainian drones attempt to strike St. Petersburg oil terminal and sea port

The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to conduct a drone attack in Russia to strike the seaport in the Leningrad region. A total of three drones were launched: two of them were suppressed by electronic warfare system and crashed into the Gulf of Finland, while another was shot down over the territory of an oil terminal at about 01:30 a. m.

Photo: openverse.org by AK Rockefeller is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

According to sources, the debris from one of the drones crashed onto an open area of one of the port elevators between fuel oil tanks. The drone exploded, the ensuing fire affected an area of about 130 square meters.

The drones were launched from Ukraine and flew above Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver and Novgorod regions, Baza Telegram channel said.

No one was hurt, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said.

According to unconfirmed reports, parts of the drone were found on the territory of the St. Petersburg oil terminal, one of the largest liquid cargo transshipment terminals in the Baltic region. The drone was carrying three kilograms of explosives. The port facility was not damaged. It was also reported that the crashed Ukrainian drone was an aircraft type UAV with a wingspan of six meters and a piston engine.

This is the first time since the beginning of the special military operation, when Ukraine tries to attack the Leningrad (St. Petersburg) region of Russia.

Ukraine conducted the drone attack on Russia on January 18 at night. According to the Ministry of Defence, the attempted attack was thwarted at about 01:30 Moscow time. One drone was shot down over the territory of the Leningrad region and another one — over the Moscow region.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the attack of the second drone heading towards the capital was thwarted in the area of the Moscow suburban town of Podolsk.