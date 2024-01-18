World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ukrainian drones attempt to strike St. Petersburg oil terminal and sea port

Ukrainian drones attempt to attack one of Russia's largest sea ports

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to conduct a drone attack in Russia to strike the seaport in the Leningrad region. A total of three drones were launched: two of them were suppressed by electronic warfare system and crashed into the Gulf of Finland, while another was shot down over the territory of an oil terminal at about 01:30 a. m.

Ukrainian drones attempt to attack one of Russia's largest sea ports
Photo: openverse.org by AK Rockefeller is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

According to sources, the debris from one of the drones crashed onto an open area of one of the port elevators between fuel oil tanks. The drone exploded, the ensuing fire affected an area of about 130 square meters.

The drones were launched from Ukraine and flew above Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver and Novgorod regions, Baza Telegram channel said.

No one was hurt, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said.

According to unconfirmed reports, parts of the drone were found on the territory of the St. Petersburg oil terminal, one of the largest liquid cargo transshipment terminals in the Baltic region. The drone was carrying three kilograms of explosives. The port facility was not damaged. It was also reported that the crashed Ukrainian drone was an aircraft type UAV with a wingspan of six meters and a piston engine.

This is the first time since the beginning of the special military operation, when Ukraine tries to attack the Leningrad (St. Petersburg) region of Russia.

Ukraine conducted the drone attack on Russia on January 18 at night. According to the Ministry of Defence, the attempted attack was thwarted at about 01:30 Moscow time. One drone was shot down over the territory of the Leningrad region and another one — over the Moscow region.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the attack of the second drone heading towards the capital was thwarted in the area of the Moscow suburban town of Podolsk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
British mercenary Aiden Aslin thanks Abramovich and goes back to Ukraine

British mercenary Aiden Aslin, who was previously sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has returned to the zone of the special military operation

British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine
World policy-makers agree on uncompromising completion of Ukraine conflict
World policy-makers make determination on Ukraine, exclude compromises
Global Firepower Index 2024: Russia comes second
Medvedev offers Ukraine to choose between eternal war and common state
World policy-makers agree on uncompromising completion of Ukraine conflict Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Polymer plant explodes in southern Russia, drone attack excluded
Boy gets worms in his brain after petting stray dog
Russia to denounce 1956 Barents Sea fishing agreement with UK
Russia to denounce 1956 Barents Sea fishing agreement with UK
Last materials
Ukrainian drones attempt to attack one of Russia's largest sea ports
Pakistan, nuclear power of the Middle East, responds to attacks and strikes Iran
Russia to ban UK from fishing in the Barents Sea
World policy-makers agree on uncompromising completion of Ukraine conflict
Boy nearly dies from worms in his brain after petting stray dog
Russian Armed Forces ranked second on the list of world's strongest armies
British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev: For Ukraine, it's either eternal war, or peace as part of Russia
Polymer plant explosion in Russia: New factory explodes a few months after opening
Putin about Ukraine peace talks: 'Idiots! It would have all ended long time ago!'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X