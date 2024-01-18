Pakistan strikes Iran in response to attacks on its territory

Pakistan, nuclear power of the Middle East, responds to attacks and strikes Iran

Pakistan, a nuclear power, struck several districts of the Iranian region of Seravan in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan. Islamabad used missiles and drones for the attack.

Photo: google.maps

On January 18, Pakistan unilaterally closed its borders with Iran. Pakistani aircraft then entered Iranian airspace and struck the targets.

Later it was learned that several terrorists were killed as part of Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar.

Several local residents were injured in Pakistan's missile attack on Iran. Iranian IRGC Colonel Hossein Ali Javadanfar was shot dead in a province that neighbours Pakistan. On January 17, the Iranian colonel was "returning from an administrative mission” and was shot dead near the highway connecting the cities of Khash and Zahedan. The attacker was not identified.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced the purpose of the attack on Iran.

The only purpose of the strikes on the territory of Iran was to ensure the security and national interests of Pakistan. Islamabad keeps in mind the territorial integrity of Iran, but Pakistan will not compromise its security and national interests, the department said.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry also said that a series of coordinated and targeted high-precision military strikes were launched against terrorist hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Iran strikes terrorists in Pakistan

Iran's IRGC allegedly launched a ballistic missile attack targeting headquarters of the Jaish al-Zolm terrorist organisation in Pakistan on January 16. The attack took place in the Koh Sabz district of the Pakistani province, where two militant headquarters were located.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry recalled its ambassador from Iran in response to the attack. The department said that Pakistan would respond to Iran's "illegal and unacceptable act”.

Foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Jalil Abbas Jilani, held a telephone conversation in which they confirmed that Tehran was on good terms with Islamabad. The attack targeted exclusively terrorist cells in the neighbouring country, since Jaish al-Zolm militants had ties to Israel.