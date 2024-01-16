Hot water pipe bursts in Nizhny Novgorod, 16 hurt

As many as 16 people, including two children, were hurt as a hot water pipe burst in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Photo: flickr. com by Newtown grafitti is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license

They were hospitalised with first and second degree burns to their legs and arms. Many were injured as they fell through snow with pools of hot water underneath.

Pictures and videos from the site of the accident show streams of hot water gushing from under the snow-covered street.

Over 20 apartment buildings have been left without heating as a result of the accident.