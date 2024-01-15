World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian pilots land Il-20 after Ukraine fires Patriot missiles

Photo shows tail of Russia's Il-22 airplane shot down over Sea of Azov

Incidents

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok published a photo of the Russian Ilyushin Il-22 aircraft that was shot down over the Sea of Azov.

Photo shows tail of Russia's Il-22 airplane shot down over Sea of Azov
Photo: https://t.me/voenkorKotenok/53280 by Юрий Котенок

The photo that the correspondent posted on his Telegram channel, shows holes in the tail of the military aircraft. Judging by the photograph, the plane survived, but its fin and control surfaces may have been damaged. Smaller damage to the rear fuselage is also visible.

"Landing a plane in this condition is definitely a deed," Yuri Kotenok wrote.

It remains unknown how many people were on board the Il-22. Military experts say that the pilot and crew of the Il-22 acted heroically by landing the damaged aircraft. The Il-22 was probably used as an air command post.

Ukraine earlier said that the Russian Il-22, as well an another aircraft, A-50, was allegedly shot down from a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov

The Ukrainian military shot down Russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft over the Sea of Azov. Both aircraft were allegedly destroyed on the evening of January 14

Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov
Bild: War between Russia and NATO to break out in the summer of 2025
Germany develops secret plan of NATO-Russia war that may break out in 2025
Viral video shows Russian soldier dodging Ukrainian kamikaze drone
Crazy driver crashes his Mitsubishi SUV into multiple cars trying to leave parking lot
Russia benefits from US-Yemen and US-Iran wars, EU emerges as biggest loser Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Kremlin: Germany should rather worry about its actions in Ukraine
RAW video shows man killing villager in front of his son
Russian pilots land Il-20 after Ukraine fires Patriot missiles
Russian pilots land Il-20 after Ukraine fires Patriot missiles
Last materials
Photo shows tail of Russia's Il-22 airplane shot down over Sea of Azov
Geologists discover over 100 tons of gold in Russia's Chukotka
Kremlin responds to Bild article on possible war with Russia in 2025
Poland agrees to deploy German troops to strengthen NATO's eastern flank
Viral video shows Russian soldier dodging Ukrainian kamikaze drone
Number of alcoholics in Russia grows for the first time in 12 years
Over 800,000 Palestinians may starve to death this winter
Crazy driver crashes his Mitsubishi SUV into multiple cars trying to leave parking lot
Bild: War between Russia and NATO to break out in the summer of 2025
Ukrainian forces allegedly shoot down two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X