Russian pilots land Il-20 after Ukraine fires Patriot missiles

Photo shows tail of Russia's Il-22 airplane shot down over Sea of Azov

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok published a photo of the Russian Ilyushin Il-22 aircraft that was shot down over the Sea of Azov.

Photo: https://t.me/voenkorKotenok/53280 by Юрий Котенок

The photo that the correspondent posted on his Telegram channel, shows holes in the tail of the military aircraft. Judging by the photograph, the plane survived, but its fin and control surfaces may have been damaged. Smaller damage to the rear fuselage is also visible.

"Landing a plane in this condition is definitely a deed," Yuri Kotenok wrote.

It remains unknown how many people were on board the Il-22. Military experts say that the pilot and crew of the Il-22 acted heroically by landing the damaged aircraft. The Il-22 was probably used as an air command post.

Ukraine earlier said that the Russian Il-22, as well an another aircraft, A-50, was allegedly shot down from a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.