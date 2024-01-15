World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Viral video shows Russian soldier dodging Ukrainian kamikaze drone

Incidents

A video of a Russian fighter from the 1st Donetsk Army Corps dodging a Ukrainian kamikaze drone has gone viral on the Internet.

The video shows the Russian fighter noticing an enemy drone flying in his direction. The man starts firing his gun at the drone, but misses it. The UAV then flies towards the military man quickly, but the soldier deftly dodges it, causing the drone to crash and explode a few meters away from him.

The video ends with voices of Russian soldiers in the background. They express their admiration for the man's act while using foul language, of course.

