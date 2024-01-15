As many as 800,000 Palestinians may face starvation in northern Gaza in the coming months. The IDF shells humanitarian trucks, blows up pipelines and poisons drinking wells, the government press service of the enclave said.
According to local authorities, the Israeli army continues blocking humanitarian supplies to the province.
The Palestinians need 1,300 food trucks to overcome the humanitarian crisis — 600 for the north and 700 for the capital.
According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 23,968 Palestinians have been killed and 60,582 injured since October 7, 2023, as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Ukrainian military shot down Russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft over the Sea of Azov. Both aircraft were allegedly destroyed on the evening of January 14