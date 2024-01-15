World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Israel shells humanitarian trucks to cause 800,000 Palestinians to starve

Over 800,000 Palestinians may starve to death this winter

Incidents

As many as 800,000 Palestinians may face starvation in northern Gaza in the coming months. The IDF shells humanitarian trucks, blows up pipelines and poisons drinking wells, the government press service of the enclave said.

According to local authorities, the Israeli army continues blocking humanitarian supplies to the province.

The Palestinians need 1,300 food trucks to overcome the humanitarian crisis — 600 for the north and 700 for the capital.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 23,968 Palestinians have been killed and 60,582 injured since October 7, 2023, as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Gaza starving
