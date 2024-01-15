World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
RAW video shows man killing villager in front of his son

Chechen man stabs villager in front of his son and films murder on video

WARNING: The video in this article is graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised!

In Chechnya, a suspect was detained in the murder of a 54-year-old man in the village of Voskresenovskaya.

The murder, which received an extensive media coverage, was committed in front of a child and videoed. It is believed that the man committed the murder out of blood vengeance.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said that the suspect in the murder was arrested.

"Early this morning, officers of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Shelkovsky district detained a perpetrator who killed a man in the village of Voskresenovskaya the day before,” Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the 30-year-old suspect was hiding in a forest area. The motives for his action are yet to be established.

A criminal case was filed against the detainee under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The maximum penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years.

On January 14, Mash Gor Telegram channel published a video of the murder of at the 54-year-old local resident. The victim was identified as Abdurakhim Gakaev, a mullah. The attacker inflicted ten wounds on the victim and escaped in a car.

