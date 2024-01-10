World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
In Donetsk, man dismembers companion and throw remains out of window

Incidents

Investigators detained a suspect in the homicide of a resident of Donetsk (DPR), whose dismembered body was found in the yard of his apartment building, the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

Photo: Openverse by Staropramen1969 is licensed under Public Domain Mark 1.0.

On January 7, two men were drinking alcohol in the apartment of one of them. A conflict arose between them at one point of the evening. One of the men grabbed a knife and attacked his companion. After inflicting numerous wounds on the victim, the attacker dismembered his body and threw the remains out of the window into the yard of the apartment building.

Neighbours found the remains and called the police. It was said that the victim worked as a butcher.

