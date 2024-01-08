Russia conducts large-scale group strike on Ukraine using Kinzhal missiles

In the morning of January 8, 2024, the Russian forces carried out a massive attack with the use of Kinzhal missiles striking objects of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: Video screen cap

"In the morning of Monday, January 8, the Russian military launched a group strike with long-range missiles to strike enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the department said.

The group strike was carried out with high-precision long-range sea- and air-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles targeting facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the department said in the report.

The Ukrainian authorities earlier reported explosions in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Krivoy Rog, Khmelnitsky, Kherson and Novomoskovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk regions. Air sirens were howling throughout Ukraine from approximately 7:00 to 9:25.

In addition, artillery, missile and drone strikes were carried out at the location of the meeting of commanders of the 101st Territorial Defence Brigade. The Russian forces also struck 113 artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 108 concentration areas.

Russian air defences intercepted five HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems during the day and destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones in various areas.

Kyiv reported massive missile attacks on the night of December 29 and January 2. President Zelensky then said that Russia fired as many as 500 missiles and drones at Ukraine in a few days.

The Russian Defence Ministry continuously stresses out that all attacks are carried out to strike only Ukraine's military and energy facilities and related infrastructure. On January 2, the department reported attacks on military-industrial complex enterprises in Kyiv and its suburbs.