Kyiv and Kharkiv come under heavy shelling

Russian forces shell Kyiv and Kharkiv

The Russian forces launched a record number of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Kyiv, RusVesna Telegram channel said.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Pavel Adzhigildaev is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

The Russian military attacked enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine in Kyiv and its suburbs, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The department clarified that the attack targeted military warehouses and enterprises that carried out orders for the production of missiles, drones, as well as for the repair of weapons and military equipment.

"The purpose of the attack has been achieved. All targets have been destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia responds to Belgorod bombings

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odessa and other cities of Ukraine came under heavy attack on the morning of Friday, December 29. The Russian Ministry of Defence said that missiles targeted critically important facilities: a military plant in Kyiv and a port in Odessa. Explosions also occurred in several Ukrainian cities on January 1 and 2.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on December 31 that the Russian forces struck several Ukrainian airfields where Storm Shadow missile carrier aircraft were deployed. All targets were hit.

The Storm Shadow/SCALP air-to-ground missiles with a flight range of about 250 km.

A drone production plant in the Chuguev area in the Kharkiv region and four fuel depots for military equipment in Odessa Dnepropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions were destroyed.

In response to the attack on Belgorod, the Russian forces struck the building of the Security Bureau of Ukraine and Kharkiv Palace Hotel, where representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as foreign mercenaries were killed, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Russian forces, in response to the shelling of Belgorod, hit decision-making centres and military facilities in Kharkiv.