Russian warplane accidentally drops bomb on village near Voronezh

An emergency release of ammunition occurred over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region of Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The munition was released accidentally on January 2 at about 9:00 Moscow time at the moment when a Russian military aircraft was flying over a populated area. No one was hurt, but several buildings were seriously damaged or entirely destroyed.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said that he had set a task for the regional government to arrange compensation payments and the construction of new housing as soon as possible.

According to the governor, seven households were damaged as a result of the accident. A crater was formed on one of the streets of the village. A video made from the site of the accident shows that several buildings in the area of the crater are practically destroyed.

Residents are being transported to temporary accommodation centres, including a boarding house in Korotoyak.

The village of Petropavlovka is located approximately 120 kilometres from Voronezh and 800 kilometres from Ukraine.