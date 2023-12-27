Russian forces take control of Ukrainian stronghold with arsenal of Western weapons

The Russian military took control of a strategically important stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Photo: openverse.org by U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK) from Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

A source in the southern group of troops in the special operation zone told RIA Novosti on December 27 that the stronghold was located in the Donetsk direction. It was captured by the fighters of the 20th motorised rifle division. No other details about the location of the stronghold were provided.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed, one was wounded and another one was captured.

The Russian military capture a whole arsenal of Western weapons

Ten NLAW anti-tank missile systems and five Javelin systems were found on the captured site. In addition, there were four Swedish AT-4 hand grenade launchers, surveillance and communications equipment and foreign gas masks.

All participants in the assault are to be put forward for decorations.