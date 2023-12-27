World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to send new NATO superior radar stations and howitzers to Ukraine

Incidents

Russia is sending new military hardware and equipment to the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, General Director of the Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov said. New weapons include kamikaze drones, howitzers, remotely controlled infantry fighting vehicles and radar stations.

Howitzer Coalition SV

Chemezov earlier said that Russia would build a state-of-the-art bicaliber multiple launch rocket system Vozrozhdenie (translates into English as Renaissance). it will be used both as a remote mining installation and as an MLRS to launch two types of projectiles.

Russia designed and actively uses new small-sized radars to protect against drone attacks from Ukraine. Specialists install the new stations in most dangerous areas to protect Russian cities. Such radars detect enemy drones as they fly tens of kilometres away and transmit information about the target for its subsequent destruction.

In December, Russia designed a small-sized Antidrone complex designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The system includes a radar consisting of four phased array antennas. The station is capable of detecting and identifying drones flying at speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour, at a distance of up to ten kilometres.

Russia will also acquire new kamikaze drones, Chemezov said.

Howitzers superior to NATO equipment will be sent to Ukraine

Russia's state-of-the-art Coalition howitzer is to appear in the special operation zone soon to ensure a significant advantage over NATO howitzers in range, Chemezov said. According to him, the new Coalition howitzer will ensure an advantage over Western artillery models in terms of the firing range.

Coalition-SV howitzer is designed to destroy enemy artillery batteries, armoured vehicles and manpower. The howitzer firing range amounts to 70 kilometres, which is superior to almost all Western analogues.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
