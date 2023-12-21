World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia sees no prerequisites for special operation to end, but Chechnya does

Incidents

There are no prerequisites for ending the conflict in Ukraine, Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia said, TASS reports.

Russia sees no prerequisites for special operation to end, but Chechnya does
Photo: openverse.org by Press service of the President of the Russian Federation, licensed under CC BY 4.0

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov earlier predicted the time of the completion of the special military operation in Ukraine. According to Kadyrov, one may expect the operation to end next year in June or July.

The duration of the conflict is associated with a special task that Russian President Vladimir Putin set for the military, Ramzan Kadyrov said.

If he was in charge of the decision-making process, the conflict would then end in three months, Kadyrov also said.

"We see how Israel is acting in its military operations in the Gaza Strip, but our goal is not to destroy cities as much as we can, and to negotiate with those who want to surrender,” the Chechen President said adding that the Russian troops would have taken Kyiv long ago otherwise.

"We were seven kilometres far from Kyiv, and taking Kyiv was easier than even Mariupol," Kadyrov said.

According to Kadyrov, Putin's prime goals in the special operation in Ukraine is to leave cities intact as much as possible, to prevent Western countries from entering the Russian territory and not to let them impose their conditions.

It is worthy of note that Kadyrov earlier predicted the completion of the special operation in 2023.

In February 2023, Kadyrov said in an interview with the regional minister for external relations, press and information, Akhmed Dudayev, that the operation would be completed before the end of the year…According to Kadyrov, Russia's rivals have no choice but to return to doing business with Moscow.

"The special operation will end by the end of the year. European states will recognise the wrongness of their actions, the West will kneel, and, as usual, European countries will have to interact with the Russian Federation in all areas,” Kadyrov said in February 2023.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO general: Ukraine may make territorial concessions to Russia

There is a risk that Kyiv will make concessions on the ground and lose its negotiating potential, the general said

NATO general admits Ukraine will never regain lost territories
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's announcement on peace talks
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's announcement on peace talks
General mobilisation declared in northern Yemen to support Gaza Strip
Putin does not regret his decision to pardon Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide Peter Baofu Diamonds Are Forever... Just Not the Russian Gem Variety, Right? Montresor Montresor War on Gaza: What is Next after Genocide? Mahboob A. Khawaja
Germany wants to replenish its budget with the help of frozen Russian funds
Ukraine's Zelensky says negotiations with Russia irrelevant
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide
Last materials
Russia sees no prerequisites for special operation to end, but Chechnya does
Kremlin explains Putin's thoughts about decision to pardon Khodorkovsky ten years ago
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide
India wants no sanctions against Russian diamonds
Germany wants to replenish its budget with the help of frozen Russian funds
Yemen declares general mobilisation to fight for Gaza
Russian Arctic region braves for even colder weather after -55C
Sixteen candidates registered to run for 2024 presidential election in Russia
Batch of cocaine worth $72 million seized in Moscow
NATO general admits Ukraine will never regain lost territories
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X