Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine

Incidents

A column of Western military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine got stuck in mud.

A video that appeared online shows soldiers trying to help their vehicles out of a quagmire. It remains unknown where exactly the video was filmed.

Due to muddy roads, Ukrainian wheeled vehicles were practically immobilised. The Ukrainian Armed Forces had to rotate to the gray zone and then walk, Telegram channel RT in Russian said.

It was also said that Ukraine decided not to send US Abrams tanks into battle. Experts believe that the tanks will not be used as they are not suitable for fighting in the conditions of the Ukrainian winter.

Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
