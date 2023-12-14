Window falls down from 21st floor on mother with a stroller

A double-glazed window fell from a height of the 21st floor onto a woman with a stroller. The moment of the incident was captured on video.

The footage shows the woman standing on the sidewalk and leaning over the stroller to straighten her baby's clothes. The woman then hears something and raises her head to see where the noise was coming from. The window then falls from the 21st floor of the apartment building.

The window hit both the woman and the stroller.

The woman and her 12-month baby suffered minor injuries, but their lives are out of danger, officials with the Investigative Committee said.