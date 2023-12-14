World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Window falls down from 21st floor on mother with a stroller

Incidents

A double-glazed window fell from a height of the 21st floor onto a woman with a stroller. The moment of the incident was captured on video.

The footage shows the woman standing on the sidewalk and leaning over the stroller to straighten her baby's clothes. The woman then hears something and raises her head to see where the noise was coming from. The window then falls from the 21st floor of the apartment building.

The window hit both the woman and the stroller.

The woman and her 12-month baby suffered minor injuries, but their lives are out of danger, officials with the Investigative Committee said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia designates next three targets in Ukraine: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv

The Russian Armed forces are going to target three Ukrainian cities in its further offensive. Judging from the recent attacks conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces, it goes about Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv

Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
Warning from Russia: F-16 taking off from NATO bases will lead to retaliatory measures
Zelensky openly lies to Fox News about Russia's offensive in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by dismantling monument to Soviet soldiers
Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed Anton Kulikov
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
Russia's large airport to reopen 657 days after outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
Putin: Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals
Putin: Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals
Last materials
Video: Putin stunned by question from his AI version
Russia is not building any blocs with China – Putin
Belarus Lukashenko: Zelensky is having a major conflict with his military
Putin explains Russia's positions on Ukrainian front
Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine
Russian Aerospace Forces designate three major targets in Ukraine
Barbaric Bulgaria chooses wrong side of history by taking Soviet soldiers down from pedestals
Environmentalists urge Russia to abandon the use of shoe covers
F-16 fighters taking off from NATO bases to be equated to participation in Ukraine conflict
Russia to reopen southern airport for the first time since outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X