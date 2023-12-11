Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas

Ukrainian tanks attacked two border regions of Russia at a time. The tanks shelled Russia's Bryansk and Belgorod regions on Sunday, December 10.

Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

The Shebekino urban district of the Belgorod region and the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region came under attack.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 12 tank shells at the border areas.

No one was injured during the attacks, no destruction was reported either.

Neither regional governors nor the Defence Ministry released any comment about the attacks.

Ukrainian tanks attacked the Russian territory for the first time in the summer of 2023.