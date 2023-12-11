World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas

Incidents

Ukrainian tanks attacked two border regions of Russia at a time. The tanks shelled Russia's Bryansk and Belgorod regions on Sunday, December 10.

Ukrainian tanks attack Russian border areas
Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

The Shebekino urban district of the Belgorod region and the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region came under attack.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 12 tank shells at the border areas.

No one was injured during the attacks, no destruction was reported either.

Neither regional governors nor the Defence Ministry released any comment about the attacks.

Ukrainian tanks attacked the Russian territory for the first time in the summer of 2023.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin scares NATO with his new Decree No. 915

Russian President Vladimir Putin got the West worried again by signing Decree No. 915. The news did not produce any public effect in Russia

Putin scares NATO with his new Decree No. 915
Do American boots have the guts to attack Moscow? The answer is obvious
Does Washington have the guts to attack Moscow? The answer is obvious
Russian general killed in special military operation zone
Putin: Upcoming revolution in banking sector to change world economy
Staggering impact of artificial intelligence and Internet of things Eric Sommer Do American boots have the guts to attack Moscow? The answer is obvious Petr Ermilin Less than dogs Costantino Ceoldo
Der Spiegel: Putin is right, Russia is stronger now
USA to blame Zelensky for all of its failures before destroying him
Ukraine may become part of Russia as a result of referendum, Russian MP says
Ukraine may become part of Russia as a result of referendum, Russian MP says
Last materials
Do American boots have the guts to attack Moscow? The answer is obvious
Less than dogs
Medvedev: Real confrontation between Russia and NATO has never been so close
Two women fight in Moscow metro. Men retreat silently – Video
Russian presidential election to be held for three days for the first time
Two aircraft experience engine surge situations during takeoff in two days
Nepal wants Russia to stop recruiting Gurkha soldiers. Any reason to worry?
Congressional Fisticuffs – American Limp Wrist Sissies
Putin announces upcoming revolution in world economy
Video: Houthi rebels take tourists to captured Israeli ship
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X