Russian general killed in special military operation zone

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky killed in Ukraine

The head of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, confirmed the death of Major General Vladimir Zavadsky.

Photo: Russian Treasury Portal

The interregional public organisation of graduates of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School reported that Zavadsky was killed in a land mine blast in the special military operation zone.

Zavadsky died at a combat post in the special operation zone, the Voronezh Governor said. The head of the region expressed condolences to the general's family, friends and colleagues.

From 2018 to 2021, Zavadsky commanded the Kantemirovskaya Guards Tank Division, stationed in the Moscow region. At the time of his death, Zavadsky was serving as deputy of the 14th Army Corps.

In the summer of 2023, the State Duma (the Russian Parliament) announced the death of Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, who served as deputy commander of the Southern Military District. According to MP Andrei Gurulev, Tsokov was killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Berdyansk.