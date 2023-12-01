World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in six months

The combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are declining due to effective actions of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said. The minister spoke about the potential of the two armies and announced what strategy the Russian troops are going to follow in the future.

Photo: Pravda.Ru

According to Shoigu, total mobilisation in Ukraine, supplies of Western weapons and the introduction of strategic reserves into battle did not change the situation on the battlefield for Ukraine. Moreover, such actions only increased losses among Ukrainian fighters.

"In six months of the so-called counteroffensive, the enemy has lost over 125,000 people,” Shoigu said during a conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, the Ukrainian army lost 16,000 pieces of various weapons, the minister added.

Russian Armed Forces will continue to increase their combat potential

Shoigu praised the actions of the Russian military. The Russian troops have been expanding their zones of control in all directions, taking up more advantageous positions and continuing active defence operations.

The Russian Armed Forces will continue to increase their combat potential based on the experience gained during the special military operation. Seven modern training grounds will be built in the zone of the special military operation for the purpose.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier admitted that the summer counter-offensive did not bring the desired results due to the constant shortage of weapons and ground forces.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
