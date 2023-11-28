Ukraine may use biological weapons as counteroffensive fails

Due to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may use biological weapons, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: picryl.com

Due to failures on the battlefield, Kyiv may resort to non-standard forms of warfare, the official said.

"They may deliberately contaminate water sources, including drinking water, food supplies, and animal feed,” Kirillov said.

In newly acquired territories, the Russian forces discovered "many strains transferred from American collections of thermal cultures, as well as frozen biological media for cultivating pathogens of bacterial and viral environment," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.