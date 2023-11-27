World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Blue Shark cargo ship runs aground during 'storm of the century' in Southern Russia

Incidents

The Blue Shark cargo ship, flying the flag of Belize, ran aground off the city of Anapa on the Black Sea Coast in Southern Russia.

There are 21 crew members on board, no one was injured, Rosmorrechflot Federal Agency for Sea and River Traffic said.

There are citizens of Syria, India and Egypt among the crew. The rescue operation to refloat the vessel will begin when weather conditions improve.

The owner of the cargo ship has not contacted coastal services yet.

The condition of the ship, which was transporting about 3,000 tons of barley, appears to be normal. The 'storm of the century' that hit Crimea and Southern Russia on November 26-27 affected the cargo ship at the time of loading in the seaport of Taman. The crew decided to berth the vessel.

The Blue Shark cargo ship may become a local sightseeing similarly to Turkey's Rio bulk carrier that also ran aground off the resort city of Gelendzhik as a result of a storm in 2018.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage

A powerful hurricane with gusts of wind of up to 40 meters per second hit the northwestern coast of Crimea. More than 400,000 thousand people were left without electricity

Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Special military operation to end with Russia reuniting with Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA Andrey Mihayloff Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov
Last materials
Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine will lose all of Donbass
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
Special military operation to end with Russia reuniting with Ukraine
Two Ukrainian truck drivers die waiting in lines on border with Poland
Israel is mowing the lawn in Gaza, but no one bats an eyelash
Video: Dogs attack and kill bear cub
Video shows pack of stray dogs attacking woman
Prostitutes shovel snow on highway to help their clients to park
New Jersey suspends anti-Russian sanctions law
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X