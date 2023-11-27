Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage

A powerful hurricane with gusts of wind of up to 40 meters per second hit the northwestern coast of Crimea. More than 400,000 thousand people were left without electricity. Crimea Governor Sergei Aksenov declared Monday a non-working day due to extreme weather conditions.

Crimea storm of the century

A state of emergency was declared on the territory of certain municipalities in Crimea due to the consequences of the storm. The disaster has caused multi-million damaged to Crimea. The peninsula has never seen such a storm before, he governor added.

Almost 400,000 residents of Crimea have been left without electricity. One person was killed, his body was recovered. Reportedly, the man went to see the waves in the sea.

The hurricane affected Southern Russia as well.

A three-story apartment building collapsed in Sochi. All tenants were evacuated in advance, no one was hurt.

About 100,000 residents of Dagestan were left without electricity due to strong winds.

Waves and winds damaged railways the railway on the Black Sea coast. About 50 passenger trains were delayed.

A cargo ship with 21 on board ran aground off the coast of the city of Anapa in Southern Russia. The rescue operation will begin as soon as the weather improves.

More than 143,000 people were left without electricity in the Luhansk People's Republic due to bad weather.

800 marine animals killed in Sevastopol Aquarium

About 800 marine animals died in the Sevastopol Aquarium Museum. They did not survive the thermal shock.

The wind destroyed and blew away the ventilation system on the roof, causing cold sea water to pour into the hole. The director of the museum told Crimea 24 TV channel that employees could not save all the animals.

"All the equipment has gone out of order: pumps, ventilation systems. The museum building suffered huge damage,” the director said.

In addition, serious damage was caused to the Institute of South Sea Biology, where several scientific laboratories were damaged.