Passenger train collides head-on with locomotive in Russia

Two trains collided head-on in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia.

The accident took place on the 962nd kilometre of the Kuibyshev railway.

The Adler-Perm train with 396 people collided with a shunting train. There are 94 children among the passengers, Baza Telegram channel said.

A video made on the site of the accident shows metal debris scattered in the snow, as well as deep dents on the locomotive.

Twenty-five people were hurt as a result of the train collision in the Ulyanovsk region. The driver of the Adler-Perm train did not have time to brake urgently thus causing the passenger train to crash into a stationary shunting diesel locomotive.