Two trains collided head-on in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia.
The accident took place on the 962nd kilometre of the Kuibyshev railway.
The Adler-Perm train with 396 people collided with a shunting train. There are 94 children among the passengers, Baza Telegram channel said.
A video made on the site of the accident shows metal debris scattered in the snow, as well as deep dents on the locomotive.
Twenty-five people were hurt as a result of the train collision in the Ulyanovsk region. The driver of the Adler-Perm train did not have time to brake urgently thus causing the passenger train to crash into a stationary shunting diesel locomotive.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv on Monday, November 20. Austin tried to calm Zelensky down and ordered him to keep on fighting