Video: Russian actress killed while performing on stage in Donbass

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) when the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kumachovo.

Portal Theatre (St. Petersburg), in which the artist staged "The Last Trial" musical, confirmed the infuriation about the actress's death.

The incident of shelling occurred at the moment when the actress was performing on stage before military personnel on November 19. On this day, Russia celebrated the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery. It was reported that the actress came to the republic with a concert dedicated to this date.

During the shelling, one rocket struck volunteers' vehicles and the second one destroyed the dressing room with artists and the stage, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper said.

Polina Menshikh was a choreographer with 29 years of experience.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said on November 20 that the department would investigate into the shelling of Kumachovo.

A DPR representative at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine clarified on its Telegram channel that on November 19 at 14:30 Moscow time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired five rockets from a HIMARS launcher.

As a result of the shelling, two apartment buildings and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. According to strana.ua publication that cited a Ukrainian military man with call sign Magyar, about 25 people were killed as a result of the attack and another 100 people were injured.

The Russian side has not provided an official confirmation to such reports.