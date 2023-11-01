Israel strikes Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza Strip: There is no limit in civilian casualties

The Palestinian Interior Ministry said the Israeli army carried out a series of attacks targeting the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. A residential area is said to have been completely destroyed as a result of the attacks.

Jabalia refugee camp struck

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 400 people were killed and injured. According to Al Jazeera that cited the head of the local hospital, more than 50 were killed.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said that Israel struck the camp to kill a Hamas commander:

"This is a tragedy of war <…>. [This area] is a very difficult battlefield. There may be infrastructure, tunnels there,” he told CNN.

At least seven hostages were killed in Israeli attacks on Jabalia refugee camp, Hamas representatives said.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity due to attacks on the Gaza Strip and announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the country.

Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Israel for consultations — country presidents.

Israeli General Eyal Greenbaum, amid accusations of Israeli war crimes, said that all decisions related to any strike went through 11-12 stages of approval.

Pregnant women in the Gaza Strip are forced to undergo caesarean sections under the light of telephone flashlights, without anesthesia due to incessant IDF bombings, the Daily Mail said.

Lindsey Graham: There is no limit for US in civilian casualties

US Senator Lindsey Graham said that there was no threshold for the US government in terms of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

"No. Of course not. It's as if we were asked after World War II, is there a limit what you would do to make sure that Japan and Germany don't conquer the world? Is there a limit what Israel should do to the people who are trying to slaughter the Jews? There answer is no, there is no limit, but here's what you need to do — be smart," Graham told CNN.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces are storming the Gaza Strip from five directions, Al Arabiya TV channel reports. If the IDF's actions are successful, the Israeli military will start advancing deeper into the Palestinian enclave.