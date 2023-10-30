World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine launches eight Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Crimea

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack Crimea with eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: https://t.me/defenseexpress_ua/3237

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Russian territory at about 13:00 Moscow time, the department said.

Russian air defence systems shot down all the missiles.

On October 29, the Ministry of Defence announced the destruction of 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the western part of Crimea. All UAVs — aircraft-type drones — were shot down.

