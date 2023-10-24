World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Israel Defence Forces fighting in overdrive

Incidents

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is fighting in overdrive, Vice reports.

Israel Defence Forces fighting in overdrive
Photo: Openverse

According to Israeli officials, the operation in the Gaza Strip will take several months. The IDF will also have to establish serious military presence in the conflict zone.

The Israeli army is already at its limit, and the crisis in the Middle East may aggravate at any moment.

At the same time, officials do not rule out an aggravation of the situation in the West Bank.

The Israeli army said it struck 400 targets in 24 hours and killed many members of Hamas movement, including several commanders.

More than 120 civilians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli overnight strikes on October 24, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

More than 2,000 children were killed in the Gaza Strip during 17 days of war, Save the Children international charity group said. Another 27 children were killed in the West Bank. Over 4,600 children were injured.

Meanwhile, the United States believes that Israel has not developed a clear plan for the ground operation in the Gaza Strip that could be implemented. Washington is concerned that the operation may lead to major casualties among civilians, The New York Times said with reference to sources.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iran warns USA: Response to attack will be beyond imagination

If the United States strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, Tehran's response will be "beyond all imagination,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami told reporters

If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
Kremlin responds to Slovakia's decision not to supply weapons to Kyiv
Hamas comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor Lyuba Lulko Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long Alexander Shtorm The entire Arab world despises Palestine, and they will not intervene Inna Novikova
Israel will not be able to win long war, it will disappear by 2030
Russia mines Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Last materials
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes, was quick to do so with Russia
Hamas delegation comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Russian Strategic Deterrence Forces conduct exercises to practice massive nuclear blow
Iran: USA acts as accomplice of Israel's crimes in Gaza
Russian S-400 Triumf systems shoot down over 24 Ukrainian aircraft in five days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X