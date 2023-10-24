Israel Defence Forces fighting in overdrive

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is fighting in overdrive, Vice reports.

According to Israeli officials, the operation in the Gaza Strip will take several months. The IDF will also have to establish serious military presence in the conflict zone.

The Israeli army is already at its limit, and the crisis in the Middle East may aggravate at any moment.

At the same time, officials do not rule out an aggravation of the situation in the West Bank.

The Israeli army said it struck 400 targets in 24 hours and killed many members of Hamas movement, including several commanders.

More than 120 civilians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli overnight strikes on October 24, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

More than 2,000 children were killed in the Gaza Strip during 17 days of war, Save the Children international charity group said. Another 27 children were killed in the West Bank. Over 4,600 children were injured.

Meanwhile, the United States believes that Israel has not developed a clear plan for the ground operation in the Gaza Strip that could be implemented. Washington is concerned that the operation may lead to major casualties among civilians, The New York Times said with reference to sources.